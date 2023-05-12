PHOTO
Australia's minister for trade and tourism, Don Farrell, told China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, that "we still have some way to go to establish usual trade across the board," at a meeting in Beijing on Friday.
In his opening remarks at the 16th Joint Ministerial Economic Commission, Farrell also told Wang: "We can see the benefits for Australian and Chinese businesses and consumers that continue to flow from the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement" of 2015. (Reporting by Joe Cash; editing by John Stonestreet)