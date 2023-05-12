Australia's minister for trade and tourism, Don Farrell, told China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, that "we still have some way to go to establish usual trade across the board," at a meeting in Beijing on Friday.

In his opening remarks at the 16th Joint Ministerial Economic Commission, Farrell also told Wang: "We can see the benefits for Australian and Chinese businesses and consumers that continue to flow from the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement" of 2015. (Reporting by Joe Cash; editing by John Stonestreet)



