Australia and China's finance ministers met Tuesday on the sidelines of G20 talks in India, officials said, the first such meeting for four years as their relationship slowly thaws.

"A more stable relationship between Australia and China is in the best interests of both nations," Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, after meeting China's Liu Kun in Gandhinagar.

"This is about re-establishing a dialogue that hasn't existed for more than four years."

China is Australia's largest trading partner.

Chalmers said he had a "productive and promising" discussion, adding the pair had "made some good progress".

The talks came days after Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong met China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra have been improving since the election of Australia's centre-left Labor government in May last year.

While China has since scrapped costly import bans on products such as coal and timber, it is yet to remove tariffs on Australian products including barley, wine and lobsters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been invited to visit China at some point this year, the first Australian leader to do so since 2016.