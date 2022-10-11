Asia is set to lead the global styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) industry capacity additions with a share of 98%, driven by the addition of capacities from new-build and expansion projects between 2022 and 2026.

A leading data and analytics company, GlobalData’s latest report "Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Market Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026,” reveals that the total SBR capacity of new-build and expansion projects in Asia is expected to reach 6.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2026.

Sudarshini Ennelli, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “For the upcoming new build projects, Asia is expected to add a capacity of 6.61 mtpa from three new build planned and announced projects, whereas for the expansion projects, the region is anticipated to add a capacity of 0.15 mtpa from two planned and announced projects.”

India and China to dominate

India and China are the only countries that are expected to witness SBR capacity additions in Asia. A major capacity addition in India will be from an announced project, Reliance Industries Jamnagar Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Plant, with a capacity of 6.50 mtpa, followed by Indian Synthetic Rubber Panipat Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Plant with 0.10 mtpa capacity.

Ennelli concludes: “In China, the capacity additions will be from two planned plants, Sinopec Hainan Refining & Chemical Yangpu Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Plant with a capacity of 0.10 mtpa and PetroChina Guangxi Petrochemical Company Qinzhou Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Plant with 0.01 mtpa.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).