Air Japan, a low-cost carrier of Japan's All Nippon Airways' (ANA), will get a second aircraft in May next year to be deployed in Southeast Asia, a top executive said.

Air Japan will add two-to-three planes each year, the airline's president Hideki Mineguchi said on Thursday in Bangkok. ANA launched the carrier last year with a focus on expanding its presence in Southeast Asian market as tourism recovers. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)



