The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are gearing up to handle a significant increase in passenger traffic from late October to early November because of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and Undas or the All Saints' Day observance.

'OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos: Barangay and SK Elections and Undas 2023' has been activated by the two authorities who expect about 1.2 million passengers to pass through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) over the ten-day period starting Oct. 27.

'Beyond our standard preparations, contingencies are in place to address any potential issues that may arise across all areas of NAIA operations, including people, processes and facilities,' MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co said.

Co stated that daily passenger traffic during this period could exceed 130,000, surpassing last year's average of 94,000 passengers daily and totaling 945,156 for the entire 2022 Undas season. In 2019, there was an average of 129,000 passengers daily, reaching a season total of 1,427,805.

'Additionally, we anticipate that more Filipinos will take advantage of this opportunity to visit their hometowns or even travel abroad for vacations,' Co explained.

MIAA encourages travelers to plan their trips thoroughly and arrive at the airport three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic flights.

CAAP is also preparing their 42 airports nationwide ensuring the safety of traveling public, CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said.

