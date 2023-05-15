Turkish voters went to the polls on Sunday to vote in the 28th presidential and parliamentary elections, amid tight security measures.

About 60 million Turks are casting ballots to elect their 13th president and the 600-seat parliament. Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are divided between those who will vote for him convinced of his vision, and those who will vote for him in the absence of a convincing alternative.

According to official divs, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are running in the parliamentary elections.

Political parties in Turkey entered the elections through 5 alliances of different orientations: “People’s Alliance”, “Nation Alliance”, “Alliance of Ancestors”, “Labour and Freedom Alliance”, and “Union of Socialist Forces”.

Outgoing President Erdogan is competing in the presidential elections with Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the Republican People’s Party and the main opposition candidate, and Sinan Ogan, the head of the Alliance of Ancestors bloc, after the withdrawal of Muharrem Ince, the founder of the Homeland party.

If no candidate receives more than half of the votes in the first round, a runoff will be held between the two highest vote-getters on 28 May.

