WASHINGTON - The White House on Thursday asked Congress to pass a short-term government funding extension to avoid a shutdown as budget talks continue, the Washington Post reported, citing a spokeswoman for the Office of Management and Budget.

“Although the crucial work continues to reach a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills, it is clear that a short-term continuing resolution (CR) will be needed next month,” an Office of Management and Budget spokeswoman told the news outlet.

Representatives for the agency could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Current funding for the federal government expires Sept. 30. If no action is taken before the next fiscal year begins Oct 1, large swaths of government functions would shut down.

Any spending measures would have to pass both the Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier this month said he had met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and agreed on a short-term stopgap measure.

