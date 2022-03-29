* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on March 31.

* The Deerfield Illinois-based company is expected to report a 1.8% increase in revenue to $33.378 billion from $32.78 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is for earnings of $1.39 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $1.26 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 17 "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.5% in the last three months. ​

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is $52​, above​ its last closing price of $47.19.

​​​ * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​