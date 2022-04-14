WASHINGTON- The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it would create a new Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility to develop and drive a cohesive strategy across the department and its bureaus.

The office will be led by a senior career leader within Treasury, supporting employees of color, women, people with disabilities, military members and veterans, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, Treasury said.

Treasury also released its equity action plan, as mandated by the executive order on racial equity issued by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.

