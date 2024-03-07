The US trade deficit expanded more than analysts anticipated in January, government data showed on Thursday, to the widest in nine months on a solid gain in imports.

The gap came in at $67.4 billion, after a $64.2 billion figure in December last year, according to the Commerce Department.

Consumption has helped to support US trade, although analysts had expected higher interest rates to weigh on demand and add pressure on imports.

But US imports jumped 1.1 percent from December to $324.6 billion in January.

In particular, upticks were logged in goods such as computers and semiconductors, as well as auto vehicles and parts.

Exports edged up 0.1 percent between December and January, to $257.2 billion.

Among categories, auto vehicle and parts picked up as well, while exports of industrial supplies such as crude oil slipped.

The goods deficit with China came in at $22.9 billion, above that with the European Union and Mexico.

The US trade deficit narrowed in 2023 to the smallest in three years, according to government data released last month.

With imports and exports both growing in the final month last year, analysts considered the report an encouraging sign for global trade.