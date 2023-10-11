US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that providing support to Ukraine and Israel are "absolute top priorities" for the United States and she expects bipartisan support despite political upheaval in Congress.

The ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week by Republican hardliners has raised concerns about a prolonged paralysis in Congress.

Military and economic support for Ukraine "along with resources for Israel are our absolute top priorities for the Biden administration," Yellen said.

"We've made that completely clear to Congress, and we believe there is substantial bipartisan support," she said at a press conference on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco.

"We'll leave it to members of Congress to figure out how to move forward on this when a speaker is in place, and I can't tell you precisely what the timetable is for getting this done," Yellen added.

Opposition by hardline Republicans to additional support for Ukraine was part of a bitter battle over the US budget that nearly led to a government shutdown until a deal was reached earlier this month.

Far-right Republicans then launched a successful bid to oust McCarthy, leaving the House in limbo while the party looks for a successor.

The political contest has taken on a heightened sense of urgency in the wake of the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

Biden has pledged US help, and Democrats have been pushing for emergency aid to be wrapped into a broader Ukraine-focused funding package being prepared in the Senate.

Almost 400 lawmakers introduced a symbolic resolution standing with Israel, and a separate group drafted bipartisan legislation to expand the White House's power to sanction Hamas.

But none of the measures can be taken up until a new speaker is elected, and lawmakers are also unable to sign off on emergency aid.