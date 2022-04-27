WASHINGTON- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday charged Archegos Capital Management LP founder Sung Kook (Bill) Hwang of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.

The regulator also charged Archegos’s Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan, head trader William Tomita, and Chief Risk Officer Scott Becker for their roles in the fraudulent scheme, according to a statement and charging document.

SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal said Hwang and the firm "propped up a $36 billion house of cards by engaging in a constant cycle of manipulative trading, lying to banks to obtain additional capacity, and then using that capacity to engage in still more manipulative trading."

(Reporting by Chris Prentice, Editing by Louise Heavens)