WASHINGTON- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday it is opening a review to ensure all defective batteries produced by LG Energy Solution have been recalled by automakers.

The auto safety agency noted Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler-parent Stellantis, General Motors and Hyundai Motor have issued recalled for high-voltage vehicle batteries over fire risks since 2020.

NHTSA said the equipment query covers 138,324 batteries and is to write LG "and other companies that might have purchased the same or similar equipment from LG, notify them of this defect in any vehicles they manufactured, and to ensure thorough safety recalls are conducted where appropriate."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)