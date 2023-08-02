Social media
Home page>WORLD>Americas>US manufacturing activit...
MANUFACTURING

US manufacturing activity contracts in July for a ninth-straight month

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Just two manufacturing industries — petroleum products and furniture — registered overall growth in July

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 2, 2023
UNITED STATESMANUFACTURING
PHOTO
US factory activity contracted in July for a ninth-straight month, reflecting tepid demand for American merchandise at home and abroad.
The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity edged up to 46.4 last month, according to data released yesterday. Readings less than 50 indicate contraction, and the latest figure came in just below expectations.
Measures of new orders and production improved in July, with the former rebounding to a nine-month high. Even so, both remained in contractionary territory. The group’s gauge of exports, meanwhile, fell to its lowest level this year as outbound shipments of US goods continued to decline.
While other parts of the economy remain firm, high interest rates paired with an ongoing rotation in consumer preferences toward services have stifled the manufacturing sector. Sluggish demand abroad has proved to be an additional headwind.
Just two manufacturing industries — petroleum products and furniture — registered overall growth in July. Apparel, plastics and paper led the 16 industries that reported shrinking activity.
The widespread weakness in the sector has forced factories to reduce headcount. The group’s gauge of employment tumbled to 44.4, the lowest reading since July 2020.
“Demand remains weak but marginally better compared to June, production slowed due to lack of work, and suppliers continue to have capacity,” Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing business survey committee, said in a statement. “There are signs of more employment reduction actions in the near term to better match production output.” The broader labour market, however, remains strong. The government’s monthly jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show US employers added 200,000 jobs last month.
The ISM report showed raw materials prices fell for a third-straight month in July, reflecting normalizing supply chains. Inventories contracted at a slower pace, while supplier deliveries quickened.
“Current US market conditions of inflationary and recessionary tactics affecting overall business. Customers are reducing or not placing orders as forecast, (putting) internal focus on reducing financial liabilities and overhead costs.” Sales in chemical products industry are extremely slow entering into the second half of the year, and no upturn is expected until at least the fourth quarter.
Demand for transportation equipment is softening. Some pricing starting to decrease. Back orders mostly resolved.
Stable demand for the fabricated metals for next four to six months, but longer-term uncertainty. While customer growth is projected, we cannot point to fundamentals that sustain it.
Machinery suppliers are starting to reach out looking for new business. Softening is occurring in the China markets.
Order book for primary metals continues to be strong. Working overtime to complete orders. Labour availability is still the number one constraint impacting production. Cannot find qualified salaried or skilled trades people to hire.
The near-term manufacturing outlook remains bleak, but federal investment is poised to bolster the sector in coming years.
Legislation championed by the Biden administration, like the infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, has already led to a wave of investment in construction and manufacturing, boosting economic growth in the second quarter.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TAXATION

US IRS to allow full digital document submissions for 2024 tax season

US IRS to allow full digital document submissions for 2024 tax season
US IRS to allow full digital document submissions for 2024 tax season
ECONOMY

RAKEZ concludes successful business mission in Canada

RAKEZ concludes successful business mission in Canada
RAKEZ concludes successful business mission in Canada
ECONOMY

Biden officials protest 'bizarre' Fitch downgrade, cite Trump-era woes

Biden officials protest 'bizarre' Fitch downgrade, cite Trump-era woes
Biden officials protest 'bizarre' Fitch downgrade, cite Trump-era woes
POLITICS

Indictment could propel Trump closer to 2024 Republican nomination

Indictment could propel Trump closer to 2024 Republican nomination
Indictment could propel Trump closer to 2024 Republican nomination
POLITICS

Top Republican candidates split on Trump indictment

Top Republican candidates split on Trump indictment
Top Republican candidates split on Trump indictment
PROTEST

Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months

Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months
Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months
POLITICS

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant, 'Oppenheimer' showing

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant, 'Oppenheimer' showing
As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant, 'Oppenheimer' showing
LEGAL

Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election

Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election
Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election
MOST READ
1.

Kenya allows flydubai to operate direct service to Mombasa

2.

Dubai DFSA slaps $3mln fine on bank for inadequate AML systems

3.

HSBC plans $70mln JV with world's largest trade network

4.

M&A deals in MENA reached $31.9bln in H1 2023 - Refinitiv

5.

Egypt inflation expected to continue rising; to hit 36.6% for July

RELATED ARTICLES
1

India asks Tesla to copy Apple in pairing Chinese, Indian suppliers -sources

2

US to help Australia boost missile manufacturing

3

GE rides aviation boom to lift 2023 profit forecast

4

Adidas gets $565mln in orders for first batch of unsold Yeezy shoes: FT

5

US manufacturing contraction deepened in June: survey

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EDUCATION

Student population in Gulf states set to rise to 14.2mln by 2027

Student population in Gulf states set to rise to 14.2mln by 2027
Student population in Gulf states set to rise to 14.2mln by 2027
HOSPITALITY

Saudi Arabia’s luxury Desert Rock resort is 50% complete – Red Sea Global

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Abu Dhabi investment giants ADQ, IHC Capital set to consolidate real estate, hospitality assets

ECONOMY

UAE economy expands 3.8% in Q1 buoyed by non-oil sector

LATEST NEWS
1

Jordanian King opens Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Residential City in Zarqa

2

Sunak dampens hopes of reversal over axed UK tourist tax break

3

UAE President arrives in Jordan at start of official visit

4

Chinese cities tighten property firms' access to escrow funds-sources

5

Italy's parliament poised to approve fiscal reform plan

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds