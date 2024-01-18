Disruptions to scheduled exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) at export plants in Louisiana and Texas tightened some supply temporarily as the U.S. contends with an Arctic blast, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Cameron LNG export plant in Louisiana cancelled at least one scheduled shipment while several other planned deliveries from Cameron and Cheniere Energy's Corpus Christi facility in Texas were also delayed, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. homes and businesses used a record amount of natural gas on Tuesday as demand soared during the extreme weather that cut gas output to multi-month lows by freezing wells.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 14.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 11.9 bcfd so far this week, LSEG data shows.

The severe winter storm also shut a Gulf Coast refinery in Texas, triggered malfunctions at others and halved North Dakota's oil production. (Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )



