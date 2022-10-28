U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Pelosi's office said.

The Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, who is second in line to the presidency, was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the assault, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

The Capitol Police said a motivation for the attack was still under investigation.

The circumstances of the attack were unclear, including how the intruder got into the home.

The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it was working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police on the investigation.

The San Francisco Police said it responded to a home break-in at 2:28 a.m. Pacific time (0928 GMT) and said it took a suspect into custody. Further details were expected at a news conference.

Paul Pelosi suffered blunt-force injuries in the attack, the Associated Press reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

President Joe Biden called Pelosi on Friday morning to express his support, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

The assault comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate is at stake. Republicans have been campaigning on concerns about violent crime, as well as inflation and other quality-of-life issues.

As a Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative from one of America's most liberal cities, Pelosi, 82, is a frequent target for Republican criticism and is often featured in attack ads.

Her office was ransacked during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump, some of whom hunted for her during the assault.

In January 2021, her home was vandalized with graffiti saying ""Cancel rent" and "We want everything" painted on the house and a pig's head left in front of the garage, according to media reports.

In a politically polarized climate, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have reported receiving death threats and other harassment. A gunman angered by Trump shot and wounded five Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice in 2017, and Democrat Gabby Giffords was shot in the head at a public appearance in 2011.

Paul Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

On Friday morning, several police officers were stationed outside the Pelosi residence in Pacific Heights, an upscale neighborhood that provides residents with panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay.

