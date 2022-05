WASHINGTON: The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.

The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, the Air Force said in a statement.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)