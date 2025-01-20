One of the first executive orders U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to sign as president will be aimed at establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Semafor reported on Monday citing a fact sheet.

The department's work will include updating federal software systems to "private-sector standards," with the work being slated to begin with a focus on modernizing information technology across the government, Semafor said.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have been charged with leading the department.

Trump has said Musk and Ramaswamy will offer proposals to reduce government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut waste and restructure federal agencies, although the panel will hold no actual authority under federal law.

The department will "oversee a substantial reduction in the size and scope of government" and operate "within" the U.S. government, Semafor reported citing the fact sheet."DOGE will work with the Office of Management and Budget and all agencies to shrink the federal workforce, federal spending, and federal regulatory burdens," Semafor added.

