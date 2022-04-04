Futures for the commodity-heavy Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as bullion prices gained on uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while volatile crude prices capped gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,928.57 per ounce by 07 a.m. ET, while oil slipped as the release of strategic reserves eased concerns over tight supply amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal.

Building permits data for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

Ukraine accused Russia of war crimes ahead of their peace talks due on Monday, while Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Moscow, causing share markets to turn cautious.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.29% higher at 21,952.95 on Friday.

Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.32%.

TOP STORIES

Canada on Monday will announce its support for General Motors Co's multi-billion-dollar investment in two plants, including one that will produce electric commercial vehicles, a government source said.

The Kyrgyzstan government on Monday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Centerra Gold over ownership and management of the Kumtor gold mine (KGC), ending a series of legal challenges launched by both parties over the past year.

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)