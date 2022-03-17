Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday, supported by a rise in oil and gold prices, although uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine crisis limited gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:02 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed more than 4% after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said markets could lose three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index recorded its biggest gain since Feb. 25 on Wednesday, on hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The Kremlin on Thursday said talks with Ukraine continued, but there was no deal yet. Meanwhile, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that report saying that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan was not fully right.

Dow e-minis were down 105 points, or 0.31%, at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.42%.

Gold prices gained on Thursday as the dollar weakened after an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Pacific Railway will lock out its employees in 72 hours if there is no agreement with a union, the company said on Wednesday, a move that would potentially disrupt the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)