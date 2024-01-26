Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview image not displaying while the vehicles are reversing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The development comes less than two months after the company recalled nearly all its vehicles in the United States to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

The malfunction, caused by software instability, might decrease the driver's visibility and increase the risk of a crash, the regulator said.

Tesla has released a free, over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, according to the NHTSA.

The recall affects the S, Y and X models from 2023, Tesla said. (Reporting by Juby Babu and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)