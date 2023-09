Tesla Inc has cut prices for its Model S and Model X vehicles in the U.S. and removed the Standard Range Vehicles for these models, the company's website showed on Friday.

Tesla slashed the prices for its Model S and X long-range vehicles to $79,990 and Model S and X plaid vehicles to $89,990 in the U.S, the website showed.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)