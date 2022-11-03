Robinhood Inc posted a small drop in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the online brokerage, which was at the center of last year's meme stock trading frenzy, took a hit from a fall in crypto trading volumes.

A turmoil in financial markets due to a war on inflation by global central banks and the threat of a recession have turned investors risk averse, triggering a selloff in speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fell to $20,000 levels from a record $69,000 in November last year.

As a result, trading in cryptocurrencies fell 12% sequentially to $51 million. It had surged 860% to $51 million a year earlier.

Trading in options rose 10%, while that in equities was up 7% sequentially as investors took advantage of heightened volatility in financial markets and rebalanced their portfolios.

The Menlo Park, California-based company reported a 1% fall in total net revenue at $361 million.

