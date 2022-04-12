Countries around the world are working to diversify their supply chains and reduce their dependence on China, which is probably "good for everyone," World Bank President David Malpass said at an event in Warsaw.

Malpass said cross-border trade would remain important to the global economy, and China - already the world's second largest economy and likely to become the largest - had a big role to play as both a consumer and producer.

But he said China also needed to be part of a value system shared by other countries in the global trading system, and added, "I don't know that that will happen."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder;)