NEW YORK - Leaders of factory and service sector firms in the New York Fed’s district said access to credit has been mostly stable in May over the last three months, but a number saw tougher times ahead.

The bank said Tuesday in its latest Business Leaders Survey for May that 20% of manufacturing and factory company chiefs reported that they found credit harder to access over the last three months, which the bank said was similar to what was seen in the prior quarter.

But looking forward, around 30% of respondents expect credit access to get worse, and very few respondents to the survey see credit getting better.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrew Heavens)