BRUSSELS - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that he was not aware of any additional objects in American airspace in the past 48 hours, after four high-altitude objects were shot down in the past two weeks.

"I'm not aware of any additional objects that have been reported operating in (U.S. airspace) in the last 48 hours," Austin told reporters after a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Austin added that the military would do everything it could to recover debris from the downed objects, if possible.

