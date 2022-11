Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29, a minor delay from his initial timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk tweeted. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)