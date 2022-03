WASHINGTON: Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Her family announced her death on Twitter and said she died of cancer.

Albright served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993-1997 in U.S. President Bill Clinton's administration. He then nominated her to become the first female secretary of state and she served in that role from 1997-2001.