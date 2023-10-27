A key indicator of US inflation stayed steady in September, the government reported Friday, as policymakers push on in their battle against persistent price increases.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.4 percent from a year ago -- the same rate as in the preceding two months -- said the Commerce Department.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, the PCE price index was up 3.7 percent from September last year, a touch below August's figure.

The data comes days before Federal Reserve policymakers gather for a two-day meeting to mull whether to raise interest rates again to combat stubborn inflation.

While consumer inflation has come down sharply since last year, the latest figures remain well above officials' two percent target and could prompt further action.

Fed policymakers are due to announce their rate decision next Wednesday, with analysts generally expecting them to hold off a further increase for now as the effects of earlier rate hikes ripple through the economy.

From August to September, the PCE price index ticked up from 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent when food and energy were excluded.

Meanwhile, consumption accelerated between August and September, boosted by spending on services such as international travel and on housing and health care, Commerce Department data showed.

While the US economy has shown more resilience than analysts expected in the face of rapid interest rate hikes, they also expect that the full effect of existing hikes have yet to be felt.

"Overall, spending remains positive, and inflation is slowing, a welcome combination for policymakers," said economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"We continue to expect a slower pace of growth going forward and a further easing in price pressures," she added in a note.