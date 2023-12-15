Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Friday that it's too soon to talk about cutting the central bank's interest rate target.

"We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now" at the Fed and it's "premature" to speculate about them, Williams said in a CNBC interview that followed this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting that showed officials penciling in rate cuts. That in turn sparked a substantial market rally on the prospect of easing policy.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby;)