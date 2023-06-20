Electric aircraft maker Eve, controlled by Brazil's Embraer, said on Tuesday it has signed letters of intent for potential sales of its "flying car" to Voar Aviation, Nordic Aviation and Wideroe Zero.

The fresh deals, announced during the Paris Airshow, include the possible purchase of 70 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) by Voar, 30 aircraft by lessor Nordic and 50 aircraft by Wideroe.

Eve, which holds a backlog of some 2,800 orders before starting production, has recently completed wind tunnel testing for the futuristic vehicle and expects to start commercial operations in 2026. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)