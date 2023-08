There is a more than 95% chance that El Niño conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter from December 2023 to February 2024, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

"In July, El Niño continued as indicated by above-average sea surface temperatures across the equatorial Pacific Ocean," the Climate Prediction Center said.

