Domino's Pizza missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Monday, as elevated delivery fees and higher prices dented demand for its pizzas and chicken wings.

The world's largest pizza chain's U.S. same-store sales rose 0.1% in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of an about 0.2% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)