NEW YORK - Digital Currency Group objected late Monday to the bankruptcy plan of its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, saying that the crypto lender is proposing to pay its customers more than they are legally entitled to.

DCG argued that Genesis should pay its customers and creditors no more than the value the crypto assets had in January 2023, when Genesis filed for bankruptcy.

Genesis has instead proposed giving its customers "additional payouts" to account for the rising price of assets like bitcoin and etherium, which violates U.S. bankruptcy law, DCG said.

According to DCG's objection, assets like bitcoin have risen substantially in value since Genesis's January 2023 filing, potentially allowing Genesis to repay customers based on deflated January 2023 prices and still have assets left over to pay DCG.

"DCG cannot support a plan that is unlawful and deprives DCG of its corporate governance rights," DCG said in a statement.

Genesis is proceeding with a liquidation of its assets after failing to reach settlements with DCG, its former business partner Gemini, and regulators suing the three companies over their business practices.

Genesis has since reached a more limited settlement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commision, agreeing to pay the agency a $21 million if it has any assets left over after fully repaying its customers.

The SEC sued Genesis the week before it filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2023, claiming that Genesis and cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust illegally sold securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their jointly-managed crypto lending program, Gemini Earn.

The two companies partnered in December 2020 to allow Gemini customers the chance to loan their crypto assets to Genesis in exchange for earning interest, ultimately collecting billions of dollars' worth of crypto assets from investors.

The Earn program was halted during a crypto market crash in November 2023, and its failure has spurred litigation between Genesis, Gemini, and Genesis's parent company, Digital Currency Group.

Gemini, run by the Winklevoss twins best known for their legal battle against Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg, had previously sued DCG over the failure of the companies' crypto lending partnership.

Gemini filed court documents in support of Genesis's bankruptcy plan on Monday, saying that it provides a path to repaying customers whose assets have been locked up for more than 16 months.

The issue of when to value crypto bankruptcy claims was recently addressed in the Chapter 11 case of FTX, which has drawn dozens of complaints about its proposal to repay customers based on cryptocurrency prices from November 2022, when the crypto market was suffering a prolonged slump.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX's restructuring, overruled customer objections to the valuation date on Jan. 31, saying that U.S. bankruptcy law is "very clear" and that FTX was correct to value its customer claims using November 2022 prices.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Michael Perry)