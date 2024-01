Citigroup's Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Friday the bank expects its headcount to be down roughly 20,000 by 2026.

The third-largest U.S. bank reported a $1.8 billion loss for the fourth quarter on charges related to refilling a government deposit insurance fund and other one-off costs. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)