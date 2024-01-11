Citigroup booked several billion dollars in charges and reserves in the fourth quarter of 2023 over risks associated with its exposure in Argentina and Russia, the US bank said in regulatory filings.

The bank also set aside $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter for external risks in the United States, according to documents published on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website Wednesday evening.

It also posted a charge of $1.7 billion related to the replenishment of a fund responsible for insuring US bank deposits.

Citigroup said about $720 million had been earmarked for risks linked to its exposure in Argentina.

The bank said that was "based on prevailing economic trends, currency devaluation and geopolitical risk that may impact Argentina's ability to sustain external debt service."

Russia's "prolonged political and economic instability" accounted for $580 million of the funds, the bank said.

Citigroup has embarked on a major strategic overhaul and the lender booked $780 million in charges related to the restructuring.

The bank said it was expecting to cut jobs, but that details would be offered on Friday when it presents its annual report.