Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday, tracking its U.S. peers, while investors awaited manufacturing and trade data for August.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 07:27 a.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures reversed earlier losses as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co rose after reporting third-quarter earnings, kicking-off big U.S. bank results.

Canadian manufacturing sales contracted further in August, data due at 08:30 a.m. ET is expected to show.

On Thursday, the Toronto stock index closed 2.2% higher to snap a five-day losing streak. Short-covering helped a rebound from 20-month lows hit after hot U.S. inflation data fanned fears of a super-sized U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.

Thursday's rally pushed the index into positive territory for the week.

Gold and oil stocks were seen weakening as the bullion and crude fell on a stronger U.S. dollar and prospects of more steep rate hikes from the Fed.

Among single stocks, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd's fifth-biggest investor, SailingStone Capital Partners, said that it will vote against Rio Tinto Group's $3.3 billion bid for the company, during a shareholder meeting on Nov. 1.

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.37) (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



