Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Tuesday, aided by higher crude prices, but gains were capped by weakness in bullion as investors await U.S. inflation data which will guide future Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.6% at 07:07 a.m. ET.

The index rose on Monday to its highest closing level in nearly three weeks, as energy stocks climbed on higher crude oil prices and were supported by gains for financial and consumer discretionary shares.

Oil prices extended gains in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates.

However, gold prices edged down as investors held off on large bets ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due at 08:30 am ET, that could influence the size of future interest rate hikes from the Fed, as Chair Jerome Powell indicated further tightening to be data dependent.

Dow e-minis were up 213 points, or 0.66%, at 07:07 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 28.5 points, or 0.69%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 90.25 points, or 0.71%.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)



