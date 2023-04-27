Bombardier Inc swung to a first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by increased deliveries of its pricier planes, the business jet maker said on Thursday.

Montreal-based Bombardier said it generated quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 17% from the same period last year, on deliveries of more medium and large-cabin corporate jets.

Adjusted net income was $113 million, compared with a loss of $69 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by David Goodman and Anil D'Silva)



