Boeing has resumed deliveries of new aircraft to China, including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner planes, Shenzhen-based SZTV News said.

The company's president for China, Liu Qing, said China may need more than 8,500 new civil aircraft, and civil aviation services worth $550 billion, according to the state-backed local media outlet.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Tian Lanqin; Editing by Tom Hogue)