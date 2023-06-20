LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would have "deep concerns" about Chinese intelligence or military activities in Cuba, after a Wall Street Journal report that Beijing was planning a new military training facility there.

"I made very clear that we would have deep concerns about PRC intelligence or military activities in Cuba," Blinken told reporters at a press conference in London on Tuesday. The comments come after his visit to Beijing earlier this week.

"This is something we're going to be monitoring very, very closely and we've been very clear about that. And we will protect our homeland, we will protect our interests."

