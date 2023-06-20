LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would set out a new assistance package for Ukraine on Wednesday, as he reiterated Washington's commitment to support Kyiv during a visit to London.

"President Biden said ... that we would stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, and both of our countries are deeply committed to that," Blinken told reporters in a press conference alongside British foreign minister James Cleverly.

"We will continue to deliver on that commitment, including through a new robust U.S. assistance package that I'll be able to announce tomorrow."

