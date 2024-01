Israel working with the region and creating a path to a Palestinian state is the best way to isolate Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken was speaking before boarding a plane leaving Cairo where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The top diplomat added that the U.S. is focused on making sure the West Bank does not explode.

