US President Joe Biden has strongly supported the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a landmark law that has formed a bedrock for U.S. trade with sub-Saharan Africa for more than two decades.

The trade pact, which was introduced in 2000, allows exporters from eligible nations duty-free access to the US market. It is scheduled to expire in September 2025.

South Africa is hosting the yearly AGOA Forum in Johannesburg from November 2–4, for African trade ministers and officials to discuss whether and for how long it could be extended or if there will be any changes in the trade initiative that is the centrepiece of American policy for the continent.

"I encourage Congress to reauthorize AGOA in a timely fashion and to modernize this important Act for the economic opportunities of the coming decade," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

"I am committed to expeditiously working with Congress and our African partners to renew this law beyond 2025, in order to deepen trade relations between our countries," he said.

African nations are advocating for an early, unmodified 10-year renewal to allay business and investor apprehensions on AGOA's future. A senior US trade official said last week that the trade pact requires changes, but did not give details.

About 35 African countries have used AGOA to increase exports to the US, particularly in the textile industry. Some of the major beneficiaries under the programme are South Africa, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, and Ethiopia.

Biden said AGOA is facilitating private-sector led economic growth across sub-Saharan Africa by increasing the competitiveness of African products, diversifying African exports, and enabling the creation of tens of thousands of new, quality jobs on the continent.

The benefits are felt on both sides of the Atlantic: AGOA fosters a more competitive environment for U.S. businesses operating in sub-Saharan Africa, he said.

"Africa is the future – and so when Africa succeeds, the whole world succeeds," the US President said.

