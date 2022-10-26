WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a phone call on Tuesday, reaffirmed their two countries' "special relationship" and agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Sunak also agreed on the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by China and to secure sustainable and affordable energy resources, the statement said.

They also discussed their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, it said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)