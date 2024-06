US President Joe Biden is to say Friday that the fight for democracy is "hard" and "begins with each of us", in a symbolic speech defending freedom in northern France.

"American democracy asks the hardest of things: to believe that we're a part of something bigger than ourselves. So democracy begins with each of us," Biden is to say at the D-Day site of Pointe du Hoc in Normandy, according to advance excerpts of the speech released by the White House.