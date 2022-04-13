OTTAWA- The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, the biggest hike in more than 20 years, and said it would start allowing government bonds it bought during the pandemic to roll off its balance sheet.

The overnight rate is now 1.0% and the central bank said more hikes would be needed to control soaring inflation, which is far above the 2% target amid tight labor markets and supply chain disruptions.

"Higher interest rates should moderate growth in domestic demand," it said in a statement.

"There is an increasing risk that expectations of elevated inflation could become entrenched," it added. The hike was the largest since the bank raised rates by 0.5% in May 2000.

The bank said it would start the process of quantitative easing on April 25. Maturing government of Canada bonds will no longer be replaced and as a result the size of the balance sheet will decline over time, it said.

