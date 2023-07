American Airlines raised its annual forecast for adjusted profit on Thursday, powered by strong demand for domestic and international travel despite fears of a looming economic slowdown.

The company said it expects an adjusted profit of $3.00 to $3.75 per share for 2023 compared with its prior outlook of $2.50 to $3.50 per share.

