Zambia's international bondholders have formally started debt talks with the government this week, according to three sources, a key step to restructure more than $3 billion of overseas bonds.

A group of the country's biggest private creditors has entered into a restricted period, which means they temporarily cannot trade the country's notes in exchange for non-public information, the sources added, asking not to be named because the discussions were private.

The non-disclosure agreements(NDA) would be still in place next week, one of the sources added, when Zambia officials and creditors are set to meet in person during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Marrakech.

The Zambia Finance Ministry declined to comment. (Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker, editing by Alex Richardson)



