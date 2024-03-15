The wife of the governor of Kwara State and Chair, Nigeria Governors Spouses Forum, Dr Olufolake Abdulrazak, has highlighted the benefits of the Nigeria for Women Programme (NFWP).

NFWP is an initiative of the World Bank. Dr Abulrazak spoke at an event co-hosted by the World Bank, the Nigeria Governors Spouses Forum (NGSF), and the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), titled: “What works to promote Women’s Economic Empowerment, WEE in Nigeria: Lessons from Nigeria for Women Programme.”

The event took place on the sidelines of the 68th Session on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, on Wednesday.

She noted that the event highlighted “the critical importance of economic empowerment in advancing gender equality and women’s rights. It also presents a renewed hope and progress for women across Nigeria.”

According to her, “In Nigeria, as in many parts of the world, women face numerous barriers to economic participation, including limited access to education, financial resources, and market opportunities.

She, however, noted that the NFWP programme, implemented in partnership with the World Bank, “has achieved remarkable success in empowering women to start and grow their businesses, access financial services, and participate in value chains across various sectors of the economy.“By providing targeted support, including training, mentorship, access to finance, and market linkages, the programme has enabled women to overcome structural barriers and unleash their entrepreneurial spirit.”

She added that “Further to these, the programme has generated effects that extend beyond individual beneficiaries, contributing to broader socio-economic development and poverty reduction efforts.

“By empowering women as agents of change and economic drivers within their communities, the program has helped build more resilient and inclusive societies that benefit everyone.”She commended the World Bank, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Nigeria Governors Forum and the Nigeria Governors Spouses Forum for collaborating to appraise successes recorded via the programme geared to create sustainable pathways for the economic empowerment of Nigeria women.

